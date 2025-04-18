Left Menu

Trump's Last-Ditch Effort for Russia-Ukraine Peace Deal Faces Deadlock

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering abandoning efforts to mediate a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine unless progress is made soon. Increasing frustration in the White House over stagnant negotiations is reflected in comments by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Talks have shown limited advancement.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump is nearing a decision to withdraw from efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine if no sign of progress appears soon, according to U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He emphasized that the U.S. would cease its efforts if a breakthrough isn't evident in the coming days.

Marco Rubio's statement underscores growing frustration within the White House over Russia's reluctance to end the ongoing conflict. Despite some advancements in recent talks with Ukraine, negotiations face significant hurdles, with Trump's administration considering more drastic measures to pressure both sides toward a resolution.

During recent discussions in Paris, a U.S. peace framework was presented and received positively, yet uncertainty remains. Trump's past campaign promise to resolve the conflict swiftly contrasts with current diplomatic challenges, as he pressures both nations to negotiate, warning of severe consequences should they fail to reach an agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

