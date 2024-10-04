Left Menu

Memphis Officers Convicted on Lesser Charges in Tyre Nichols Case

A federal jury convicted three former Memphis police officers of lesser charges related to the 2023 death of Tyre Nichols. They were found guilty of witness tampering and conspiracy to witness-tamper, but not guilty of more serious civil rights violations. A state murder trial still awaits them.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 03:48 IST
Memphis Officers Convicted on Lesser Charges in Tyre Nichols Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Three former Memphis police officers were convicted by a federal jury on lesser charges connected to the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols, as reported by local media. The verdict, delivered on Thursday, found the officers guilty of witness tampering and one on an additional count of conspiracy to witness-tamper.

However, the jury cleared the officers of the more severe charges of civil rights violations that could have led to life sentences. The incident, which drew national attention, highlighted ongoing issues of police conduct and accountability within the community.

Despite this federal verdict, the former officers are not yet free from legal battles, as they still face a potential murder trial in Tennessee state court. The forthcoming trial is expected to draw significant attention as it unfolds in the state judiciary system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate

 Global
2
Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

Violence Erupts at Mexico's Southern Border: Migrant Tragedy Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

Dominican Republic's Deportation Surge: A Border Enforcement Dilemma

 Global
4
USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

USCIRF Criticizes India's Religious Freedom Record

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redefining Wealth: The Impact of Usufruct Rights on Household Wealth and Inequality

The Gender Divide in Togo’s Entrepreneurial Success: A Long-Term Perspective

The Challenge of Solar Water Pumping: Ensuring Sustainable Groundwater Use in Africa

Harnessing Indigenous Knowledge for Sustainable Waste Management in Ghana

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024