Memphis Officers Convicted on Lesser Charges in Tyre Nichols Case
A federal jury convicted three former Memphis police officers of lesser charges related to the 2023 death of Tyre Nichols. They were found guilty of witness tampering and conspiracy to witness-tamper, but not guilty of more serious civil rights violations. A state murder trial still awaits them.
Three former Memphis police officers were convicted by a federal jury on lesser charges connected to the 2023 beating death of Tyre Nichols, as reported by local media. The verdict, delivered on Thursday, found the officers guilty of witness tampering and one on an additional count of conspiracy to witness-tamper.
However, the jury cleared the officers of the more severe charges of civil rights violations that could have led to life sentences. The incident, which drew national attention, highlighted ongoing issues of police conduct and accountability within the community.
Despite this federal verdict, the former officers are not yet free from legal battles, as they still face a potential murder trial in Tennessee state court. The forthcoming trial is expected to draw significant attention as it unfolds in the state judiciary system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
