Mexico's Judicial Shake-Up Under Scrutiny

Mexico's Supreme Court has agreed to review a controversial judicial overhaul that aims to transition the country to a system with popularly elected judges. The court, with eight votes in favor and three against, deemed itself competent to evaluate if the reform undermines judicial independence.

This decision opens the possibility for challenges to the reform, which was approved by a two-thirds majority in Congress last month. The ruling Morena party spearheaded the reform following a significant electoral victory in June, promoting it as an enhancement to the current judicial framework.

Opponents, including judges close to the ruling party, argue that the reform should already be considered resolved and warn against judicial overreach. Mexico is set to hold elections for the entire Supreme Court bench and other judicial positions next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)