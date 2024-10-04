Left Menu

President Highlights Role of Spirituality in Building Healthy Society at Global Summit

The President remarked that true spirituality leads to balance and peace in life and is essential for the development of a clean and healthy society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:44 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:44 IST
Speaking on the broader societal implications of spirituality, President Murmu noted that personal spiritual growth fosters positive societal change. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
  • India

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, today addressed a Global Summit on ‘Spirituality for Clean and Healthy Society,’ organized by Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya in Mount Abu, Rajasthan. In her keynote speech, President Murmu emphasized that spirituality is not synonymous with religion or renunciation, but rather with recognizing the power within and cultivating purity in both thoughts and actions.

The President remarked that true spirituality leads to balance and peace in life and is essential for the development of a clean and healthy society. She highlighted that holistic health—spanning physical, mental, and spiritual well-being—can only be achieved through internal cleanliness. Murmu stressed the importance of right thinking, as mental and emotional health are influenced by the nature of our thoughts, which eventually shape our words and actions. She urged people to reflect inwardly before forming opinions about others, encouraging empathy and understanding.

Speaking on the broader societal implications of spirituality, President Murmu noted that personal spiritual growth fosters positive societal change. She linked spirituality to crucial global issues like sustainable development, environmental conservation, and social justice, underscoring its power to drive solutions for the collective good.

In contrast to materialism, which offers only temporary satisfaction, Murmu asserted that spirituality provides deeper self-awareness and lasting peace. As she reflected on the present-day need for peace and unity, she pointed out that spiritual teachings, such as those advocated by institutions like the Brahmakumaris, can instill inner peace, which can then ripple outward to transform society.

The summit, focusing on spirituality’s role in societal well-being, brought together leaders and thinkers committed to fostering a cleaner, healthier, and more harmonious world.

