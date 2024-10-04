Left Menu

Indian Air Force Relinquishes Tolerance on Violation of Protocols

The Indian Air Force issued a show-cause notice to a wing commander after allegations of rape surfaced against him. A former intern accused the officer of an assault that reportedly occurred in November 2023. Investigations are underway, and the officer's services may be terminated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:14 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:14 IST
Indian Air Force Relinquishes Tolerance on Violation of Protocols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a show-cause notice to a wing commander after a court of inquiry uncovered violations of protocols related to rape allegations against him, according to official sources.

The fighter pilot, based at Ambala air base, was served the notice on Thursday, as reported. The IAF emphasizes zero tolerance towards acts compromising moral integrity, sources reiterated.

The wing commander has been accused by a 25-year-old former civilian intern of raping her in November 2023. A comprehensive inquiry, including a probe by the Western Air Command, has been initiated following details submitted by the complainant to both the IAF and Delhi Police.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024