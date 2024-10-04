Indian Air Force Relinquishes Tolerance on Violation of Protocols

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has issued a show-cause notice to a wing commander after a court of inquiry uncovered violations of protocols related to rape allegations against him, according to official sources.

The fighter pilot, based at Ambala air base, was served the notice on Thursday, as reported. The IAF emphasizes zero tolerance towards acts compromising moral integrity, sources reiterated.

The wing commander has been accused by a 25-year-old former civilian intern of raping her in November 2023. A comprehensive inquiry, including a probe by the Western Air Command, has been initiated following details submitted by the complainant to both the IAF and Delhi Police.

