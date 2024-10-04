Two Britons Plead Not Guilty to China Espionage Charges

Two Britons, accused of espionage for China, have pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey Court. The individuals, former researcher Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, are said to have breached the Official Secrets Act.

The trial, scheduled for October next year, is unfolding amid heightened tensions and suspicions of Chinese espionage in Europe, which the Chinese government vehemently refutes.

This case is one of several that have raised alarms in Britain, prompting a stronger stance against alleged spying activities directed by Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)