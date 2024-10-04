Left Menu

Two Britons Plead Not Guilty to China Espionage Charges

Two Britons, including former researcher Christopher Cash, have denied charges of spying for China in a high-profile case at London's Old Bailey Court. The trial is set for next year amidst growing concerns about Chinese espionage activities in Europe, which Beijing consistently denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 19:23 IST
Two Britons Plead Not Guilty to China Espionage Charges
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two Britons, accused of espionage for China, have pleaded not guilty at London's Old Bailey Court. The individuals, former researcher Christopher Cash and Christopher Berry, are said to have breached the Official Secrets Act.

The trial, scheduled for October next year, is unfolding amid heightened tensions and suspicions of Chinese espionage in Europe, which the Chinese government vehemently refutes.

This case is one of several that have raised alarms in Britain, prompting a stronger stance against alleged spying activities directed by Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024