NATO and U.S. Unified Against Russian Threat

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte stated after meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump that both the U.S. and European allies view Russia as a long-term threat. Despite the U.S.'s growing focus on the Asia-Pacific region, its commitment to NATO remains strong.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte emphasized a unified stance with U.S. President Donald Trump, declaring Russia as a perennial threat to both NATO and the Euro-Atlantic region.
Rutte addressed the press outside the White House, reiterating collective agreement among NATO members about the enduring risk posed by Russia.
He assured that despite America's increased attention to the Asia-Pacific, it remains committed to the NATO alliance.
