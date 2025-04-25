Tech Stocks Surge Amid Easing U.S.-China Trade Tensions

U.S. stocks saw a positive close on Thursday, bolstered by a significant uptick in technology shares. This rally comes as investors evaluate a mix of corporate earnings and observe potential progress in U.S.-China trade negotiations.

The major indices all climbed, with the Nasdaq benefiting prominently from the surge in AI-powered software company ServiceNow's stock following better-than-anticipated quarterly results. Meanwhile, Beijing's call for tariff reductions on Chinese imports, coupled with optimistic signals from U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent about softening trade tensions, contributed to market gains.

The favorable U.S.-China trade rhetoric positively impacted technology stocks, as noted by Paul Nolte, senior market strategist at Murphy & Sylvest. Alongside, first-quarter earnings reports, including mixed projections from Procter & Gamble, PepsiCo, and American Airlines, reflect the market's response to ongoing trade uncertainties.

