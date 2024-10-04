Kolkata Doctors Rally Sparks Controversy Amid Police Action
In central Kolkata, junior doctors began a protest after police allegedly lathi-charged them during a rally. The demonstration disrupted city traffic, with the doctors demanding an apology from the police while continuing their protest. The unrest follows the murder of a fellow doctor and subsequent recent attacks.
Junior doctors in Kolkata staged a sit-in protest on a road in central Kolkata's Dharmatala area, alleging police used excessive force on them during a rally held for seeking justice for a deceased colleague from RG Kar hospital.
The protest brought traffic to a standstill in this bustling sector of the city, according to police reports. The doctors claim they were rallying peacefully, with permission to hold a press briefing, when two colleagues were inexplicably attacked by the police.
Initially, the doctors, who had begun a 'cease work' on October 1, were expected to announce the end of their protest. Instead, they demand an apology from law enforcement and vow to continue their demonstrations unless their demands are met.
