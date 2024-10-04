Kolkata Doctors Rally Sparks Controversy Amid Police Action

Junior doctors in Kolkata staged a sit-in protest on a road in central Kolkata's Dharmatala area, alleging police used excessive force on them during a rally held for seeking justice for a deceased colleague from RG Kar hospital.

The protest brought traffic to a standstill in this bustling sector of the city, according to police reports. The doctors claim they were rallying peacefully, with permission to hold a press briefing, when two colleagues were inexplicably attacked by the police.

Initially, the doctors, who had begun a 'cease work' on October 1, were expected to announce the end of their protest. Instead, they demand an apology from law enforcement and vow to continue their demonstrations unless their demands are met.

(With inputs from agencies.)