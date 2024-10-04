Village Turmoil: Alleged Assault Sparks Investigation at Police Station
A police station in Baundi was reportedly stormed by individuals led by the village head's husband, resulting in the in-charge's injury. Four arrests were made, and a probe into the SHO's conduct was launched amid allegations of case fabrication.
- Country:
- India
An alleged assault at the Baundi police station has raised questions about the conduct of law enforcement and the motivations behind a theft inquiry. Reports indicate that multiple individuals, including the village head's husband, purportedly attacked the station in-charge, causing injuries that have intensified local tensions.
Police officials have responded by arresting four suspects involved in the Wednesday night incident, linking them to a case where youths from Kodhi village were called in for questioning over theft accusations. The complainant Naeem accused Ajay, Pintu, and several others of stealing his mobile phone and money.
Contrastingly, villagers argue the incident was driven by other reasons, suggesting the case was manipulated by the SHO to obscure an unrelated issue. Consequently, the SHO's actions are under scrutiny, with an internal investigation signaling a potential breach of protocol as officials search for more suspects.
