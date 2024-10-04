Tragedy in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Deadly Rampage

The Gran Grif gang, notorious for its violent activities, orchestrated a deadly assault in Haiti's Pont-Sonde town, claiming at least 70 lives. The group's attack, involving automatic rifles, stirred horror among both local and international communities.

According to a spokesperson from the U.N.'s Human Rights Office, the attack, which occurred early Thursday, saw gunmen shoot residents indiscriminately. At least 16 others suffered severe injuries while gang members set fire to homes and vehicles, rendering many families homeless.

In a statement reflecting national mourning, Prime Minister Garry Conille condemned the atrocity, emphasizing its impact on the entire Haitian nation. Authorities, with international allies, are intensifying efforts to curb further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)