Tragedy in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Deadly Rampage

A tragic attack by the Gran Grif gang in Haiti's Pont-Sonde town left at least 70 dead. Armed with rifles, the gang wreaked havoc, setting fires and causing panic. International support is being mobilized as residents flee the chaos, seeking safety in nearby Saint-Marc.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 21:17 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 21:17 IST
Tragedy in Haiti: Gran Grif Gang's Deadly Rampage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gran Grif gang, notorious for its violent activities, orchestrated a deadly assault in Haiti's Pont-Sonde town, claiming at least 70 lives. The group's attack, involving automatic rifles, stirred horror among both local and international communities.

According to a spokesperson from the U.N.'s Human Rights Office, the attack, which occurred early Thursday, saw gunmen shoot residents indiscriminately. At least 16 others suffered severe injuries while gang members set fire to homes and vehicles, rendering many families homeless.

In a statement reflecting national mourning, Prime Minister Garry Conille condemned the atrocity, emphasizing its impact on the entire Haitian nation. Authorities, with international allies, are intensifying efforts to curb further violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

