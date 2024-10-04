Malaysian PM Pledges to Admit 18,000 Bangladeshi Workers: A New Chapter in Bilateral Relations
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim pledges to admit 18,000 Bangladeshi workers following a missed employment deadline. During a visit to Dhaka, the workers' entry was a key topic discussed with Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus. The meeting emphasised strengthening Malaysia-Bangladesh ties and addressing shared challenges like labour migration and the Rohingya crisis.
In a significant diplomatic move, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has announced plans to admit 18,000 Bangladeshi workers who missed a prior employment deadline. The announcement came during Anwar's visit to Dhaka, marking the first visit by a foreign head of government since Muhammad Yunus assumed Bangladesh's interim administration.
During a joint press briefing, Anwar reiterated his stance on fair treatment for migrant workers, stating, 'We need workers, but they cannot be treated as modern slaves.' Discussions with Yunus also focused heavily on regional challenges, including the Rohingya refugee crisis.
The meeting symbolises a strengthening partnership as both nations tackle labour migration and work towards addressing the displacement of Rohingya refugees. As a major labour source for Malaysia, Bangladesh highlighted concerns over recruitment transparency and emphasised the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Cox's Bazar.
