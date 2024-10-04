Left Menu

Supreme Court to Decide on Workplace Bias Against Majority Groups

The U.S. Supreme Court will review a case questioning whether proving workplace discrimination should be more challenging for majority groups. Marlean Ames, a heterosexual woman, claims she faced bias in her job due to her sexual orientation. This ruling could affect diversity and inclusion policies significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:11 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to review whether it should become more challenging for individuals from majority backgrounds, such as white or heterosexual people, to demonstrate workplace discrimination claims. The decision stems from an appeal by Marlean Ames, who aims to revive her lawsuit against the Ohio Department of Youth Services.

Ames, a heterosexual woman, alleges she was unjustly demoted and overlooked for a promotion due to her sexual orientation, claiming her position was taken by a gay man and later denied in favor of a gay woman. Her lawsuit, filed under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, argues her termination and denied promotion violated federal civil rights law.

If the Supreme Court sides with Ames, it may impact the rising number of lawsuits from white and straight workers who feel marginalized under company diversity, equity, and inclusion policies. The Court's decision is anticipated by the end of June, which could refine the legal requirements for demonstrating bias against majority groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

