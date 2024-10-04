Left Menu

Escalating Airstrikes in Yemen Trigger Global Trade Disruptions

Airstrikes targeted several locations in Yemen, including Sanaa and Hodeidah. Al Masirah TV claimed U.S. and UK involvement, although the UK denied participation. The attacks disrupted global shipping routes due to reroutes around Africa, as a Houthi spokesperson vowed resilient defiance against the assaults.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:12 IST | Created: 04-10-2024 23:12 IST
Escalating Airstrikes in Yemen Trigger Global Trade Disruptions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Airstrikes have escalated tensions in Yemen, with several regions, including the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah airport, being targeted. Al Masirah TV, operated by the Houthi movement in Yemen, and residents reported the attacks on Friday.

The strikes also focused on areas like Dhamar city and al-Bayda province's southeast, mainly against Houthi military bases. While Al Masirah TV alleged that U.S. and British forces carried out the airstrikes, a British government source refuted the UK's involvement.

Iran-backed Houthi militants have attacked international vessels near Yemen in support of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, leading to retaliatory responses from the U.S. and UK. These actions have caused disruptions in global trade, forcing ships to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal by opting for a longer route around Africa. Despite the airstrikes, a Houthi spokesperson declared the attacks a "desperate attempt," promising continued defiance against perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024