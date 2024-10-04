Escalating Airstrikes in Yemen Trigger Global Trade Disruptions

Airstrikes have escalated tensions in Yemen, with several regions, including the capital Sanaa and Hodeidah airport, being targeted. Al Masirah TV, operated by the Houthi movement in Yemen, and residents reported the attacks on Friday.

The strikes also focused on areas like Dhamar city and al-Bayda province's southeast, mainly against Houthi military bases. While Al Masirah TV alleged that U.S. and British forces carried out the airstrikes, a British government source refuted the UK's involvement.

Iran-backed Houthi militants have attacked international vessels near Yemen in support of Palestinians in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, leading to retaliatory responses from the U.S. and UK. These actions have caused disruptions in global trade, forcing ships to avoid the Red Sea and Suez Canal by opting for a longer route around Africa. Despite the airstrikes, a Houthi spokesperson declared the attacks a "desperate attempt," promising continued defiance against perceived threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)