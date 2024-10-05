Chaos in Haiti: Gang Violence Spirals Out of Control
Armed men from the Gran Grif gang killed 70 people in Pont-Sonde, Haiti, forcing thousands to flee. The attack highlights escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups control much of Port-au-Prince and beyond, worsening the nation's food crisis and homelessness. Calls for international aid grow louder.
A violent spree by the notorious Gran Grif gang in Haiti's town of Pont-Sonde has left at least 70 people dead, including infants, according to a report from the United Nations on Friday. The attackers, armed with automatic rifles, forced over 3,000 residents to flee the area.
The horrific assault, which also resulted in 16 serious injuries and the destruction of numerous homes and vehicles, marks a significant escalation in Haiti's gang violence. The country, already grappling with hunger and homelessness, has seen armed gangs tighten their grip, even in regions beyond the capital, Port-au-Prince.
This alarming incident has prompted Prime Minister Garry Conille to reinforce security measures in Artibonite, while the UN continues to appeal for increased international support, urging nations to fulfill their aid commitments to stabilize the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mysterious Long-Range Gunshot Incident Claims a Life in Indore
Australia's Young Guns Ready to Shine in ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023
Mechanical Fault, Not Gunshot: Taxi Incident in London
First Person: Swapping guns for ballpens in the Philippines
Govinda Injured by Accidental Gunshot, Kashmera Shah Visits Hospital