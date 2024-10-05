Left Menu

Chaos in Haiti: Gang Violence Spirals Out of Control

Armed men from the Gran Grif gang killed 70 people in Pont-Sonde, Haiti, forcing thousands to flee. The attack highlights escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups control much of Port-au-Prince and beyond, worsening the nation's food crisis and homelessness. Calls for international aid grow louder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 00:06 IST
Chaos in Haiti: Gang Violence Spirals Out of Control

A violent spree by the notorious Gran Grif gang in Haiti's town of Pont-Sonde has left at least 70 people dead, including infants, according to a report from the United Nations on Friday. The attackers, armed with automatic rifles, forced over 3,000 residents to flee the area.

The horrific assault, which also resulted in 16 serious injuries and the destruction of numerous homes and vehicles, marks a significant escalation in Haiti's gang violence. The country, already grappling with hunger and homelessness, has seen armed gangs tighten their grip, even in regions beyond the capital, Port-au-Prince.

This alarming incident has prompted Prime Minister Garry Conille to reinforce security measures in Artibonite, while the UN continues to appeal for increased international support, urging nations to fulfill their aid commitments to stabilize the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024