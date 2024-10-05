Chaos in Haiti: Gang Violence Spirals Out of Control

A violent spree by the notorious Gran Grif gang in Haiti's town of Pont-Sonde has left at least 70 people dead, including infants, according to a report from the United Nations on Friday. The attackers, armed with automatic rifles, forced over 3,000 residents to flee the area.

The horrific assault, which also resulted in 16 serious injuries and the destruction of numerous homes and vehicles, marks a significant escalation in Haiti's gang violence. The country, already grappling with hunger and homelessness, has seen armed gangs tighten their grip, even in regions beyond the capital, Port-au-Prince.

This alarming incident has prompted Prime Minister Garry Conille to reinforce security measures in Artibonite, while the UN continues to appeal for increased international support, urging nations to fulfill their aid commitments to stabilize the region.

