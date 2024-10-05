Haiti's Unseen Tragedy: Gangs, Violence, and a Nation in Crisis

In a devastating show of power, gang members led by Gran Grif's Luckson Elan wreaked havoc in Pont-Sonde, Haiti, leaving at least 70 dead and thousands displaced. This brutal attack underscores a deepening crisis in a nation regularly plagued by violence.

The deadliest attack in years left the nation in shock, as homes and vehicles were set ablaze. Prime Minister Garry Conille condemned the massacre, describing it as an assault on the Haitian nation itself. The lack of resistance from security forces highlights critical vulnerabilities in the country's defense against gang violence.

Haiti remains a battleground for control by armed gangs, with Port-au-Prince largely dominated and extended reach into agricultural regions like Artibonite. Despite international pledges, support has stalled, aggravating humanitarian crises including food insecurity and homelessness, as insecurity and violence hamper aid efforts.

