Kolkata Medics' Protest Escalates Amid Police Clashes
Junior doctors in Kolkata have ended their 'total cease work' but continue to protest, demanding justice for a deceased colleague. Allegations of police violence have fueled their unrest, and they threaten further action if the state government fails to meet their demands, highlighting ongoing issues in healthcare governance.
- Country:
- India
Junior doctors in Kolkata have resumed protests despite ending their 'total cease work,' as they demand justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests continued through the night after allegations of police lathi charge during their rally.
The doctors' demands include the removal of the state Health Secretary, establishment of a centralized referral system, digital bed vacancy monitoring, and increased police protection in hospitals. Additionally, they seek an investigation into alleged corruption within the medical council and healthcare recruitment board.
The protest has disrupted traffic in central Kolkata, underscoring the urgency junior doctors feel in securing accountability and reforms from the West Bengal government. Without swift action, protest leaders warn of escalating measures, including a hunger strike.
