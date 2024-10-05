Left Menu

Kolkata Medics' Protest Escalates Amid Police Clashes

Junior doctors in Kolkata have ended their 'total cease work' but continue to protest, demanding justice for a deceased colleague. Allegations of police violence have fueled their unrest, and they threaten further action if the state government fails to meet their demands, highlighting ongoing issues in healthcare governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-10-2024 08:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 08:37 IST
Kolkata Medics' Protest Escalates Amid Police Clashes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Junior doctors in Kolkata have resumed protests despite ending their 'total cease work,' as they demand justice for the deceased woman doctor of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protests continued through the night after allegations of police lathi charge during their rally.

The doctors' demands include the removal of the state Health Secretary, establishment of a centralized referral system, digital bed vacancy monitoring, and increased police protection in hospitals. Additionally, they seek an investigation into alleged corruption within the medical council and healthcare recruitment board.

The protest has disrupted traffic in central Kolkata, underscoring the urgency junior doctors feel in securing accountability and reforms from the West Bengal government. Without swift action, protest leaders warn of escalating measures, including a hunger strike.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

Korean Peninsula Tensions Escalate Amidst Nuclear Threats

 South Korea
2
Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

Biden's Stance: Behind the Scenes of U.S.-Israel Negotiations

 Global
3
Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

Coalition Solidifies Support for African Union's Somalia Mission

 United States
4
India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

India's Economic Resilience: Countering China's Influence

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Trade to Investment: How Chinese Banks Are Reshaping Lending to Emerging Economies

WHO’s Comprehensive Approach to Preventing Rheumatic Fever and Heart Disease: A 2024 Roadmap

The Role of Public Health in Tackling Climate Change: Gaps, Challenges, and Solutions

Balancing Accuracy and Comparability in International Poverty Assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024