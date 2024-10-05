Left Menu

Tragedy in West Bengal: Local Outrage Flares Over Handling of Minor's Death

The body of a 10-year-old girl was discovered in West Bengal, leading to riots. Locals claim she was raped and murdered, criticizing the police's delayed response. An accused has been arrested, but tensions remain high. The community demands justice and accountability for the late response.

Updated: 05-10-2024 13:03 IST
  • India

The West Bengal district of South 24 Parganas became a scene of turmoil following the discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body, sparking violent protests by local residents.

The girl, reportedly missing since Friday, was found by locals on marshy land in the Jaynagar area. Villagers allege the minor was raped and murdered, and accuse the police of failing to act swiftly on their initial complaint. In a fit of rage, a mob attacked a police outpost, setting it ablaze and clashing with officers.

Police, however, claimed they acted quickly upon receiving the complaint and arrested a suspect in relation to the alleged crimes. The situation remains tense, with villagers demanding justice and accountability from law enforcement authorities for their perceived inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

