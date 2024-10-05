Tragedy in West Bengal: Local Outrage Flares Over Handling of Minor's Death

The West Bengal district of South 24 Parganas became a scene of turmoil following the discovery of a 10-year-old girl's body, sparking violent protests by local residents.

The girl, reportedly missing since Friday, was found by locals on marshy land in the Jaynagar area. Villagers allege the minor was raped and murdered, and accuse the police of failing to act swiftly on their initial complaint. In a fit of rage, a mob attacked a police outpost, setting it ablaze and clashing with officers.

Police, however, claimed they acted quickly upon receiving the complaint and arrested a suspect in relation to the alleged crimes. The situation remains tense, with villagers demanding justice and accountability from law enforcement authorities for their perceived inaction.

