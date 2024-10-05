Left Menu

Russia Claims Control over Strategic Ukrainian Village

Russia's Defence Ministry announced it had seized Zhelanne Druhe in Ukraine's Donetsk region. The report, released through TASS, could not be independently verified. The situation highlights ongoing tensions and strategic developments in the conflict-ridden area of eastern Ukraine.

Updated: 05-10-2024 14:44 IST
In the latest development in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's Defence Ministry has declared that its forces have taken control of the village of Zhelanne Druhe. This announcement was made through the Russian state-run news agency TASS.

The report, however, remains unverified as Reuters has stated its inability to independently confirm the battlefield claims. The situation continues to evolve amid heightened military activities in the region.

The capture of Zhelanne Druhe signifies a strategic gain for Russian forces as the conflict in Ukraine persists. Observers note this as part of broader military maneuvers taking place in the area.

