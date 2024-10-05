In the latest development in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, Russia's Defence Ministry has declared that its forces have taken control of the village of Zhelanne Druhe. This announcement was made through the Russian state-run news agency TASS.

The report, however, remains unverified as Reuters has stated its inability to independently confirm the battlefield claims. The situation continues to evolve amid heightened military activities in the region.

The capture of Zhelanne Druhe signifies a strategic gain for Russian forces as the conflict in Ukraine persists. Observers note this as part of broader military maneuvers taking place in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)