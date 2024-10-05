Burkina Faso Aims to Reclaim Gold Mining Rights from Foreign Giants
Burkina Faso's junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, announced plans to revoke mining permits from some foreign companies, aiming to boost national gold production. This decision follows the country's pivot from Western alliances to closer ties with Russia amid escalating security challenges and foreign-operated mining ventures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 18:11 IST
Burkina Faso's ruling junta, under leader Ibrahim Traore, has revealed its intent to rescind mining permits held by certain foreign companies in an effort to increase domestic gold production.
In a broadcast marking two years since he took power, Traore criticized the involvement of multinational companies in the country's valuable gold mining industry.
Despite the lack of specific details on which permits will be targeted, the announcement comes as Burkina Faso continues to face a dire security situation, exacerbating tensions with Western allies and shifting its focus toward Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump Announces Incentives for Foreign Companies to Relocate to US
Donald Trump Unveils Incentives for Foreign Companies to Relocate to the U.S.
Burkina Faso Junta Claims Foiled Destabilization Plot Involving Foreign Powers
Burkina Faso Junta Accuses Opponents of Massacre Amid Rising Violence
Trump Proposes Incentives for Foreign Companies to Relocate Manufacturing to U.S.