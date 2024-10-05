Left Menu

Burkina Faso Aims to Reclaim Gold Mining Rights from Foreign Giants

Burkina Faso's junta leader, Ibrahim Traore, announced plans to revoke mining permits from some foreign companies, aiming to boost national gold production. This decision follows the country's pivot from Western alliances to closer ties with Russia amid escalating security challenges and foreign-operated mining ventures.

Burkina Faso's ruling junta, under leader Ibrahim Traore, has revealed its intent to rescind mining permits held by certain foreign companies in an effort to increase domestic gold production.

In a broadcast marking two years since he took power, Traore criticized the involvement of multinational companies in the country's valuable gold mining industry.

Despite the lack of specific details on which permits will be targeted, the announcement comes as Burkina Faso continues to face a dire security situation, exacerbating tensions with Western allies and shifting its focus toward Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

