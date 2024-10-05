Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Detained

The Chief Minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur, was detained in Islamabad by law enforcement while leading a convoy of supporters for jailed Former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Conflicting reports emerged about whether he was formally arrested. His detention reflects escalating tensions between police and Khan's political supporters.

Ali Amin Gandapur, the Chief Minister of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province and close aide of imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was detained in Islamabad on Saturday. This incident was confirmed by Khan's party and reflects the intensifying political unrest in the region.

Gandapur, who was heading a convoy of Khan supporters, encountered clashes with police officers throughout Friday and Saturday. Subsequently, he was taken into custody by paramilitary and police forces upon arriving at the official residence of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister in Islamabad, said Zulfikar Bukhari, Khan's spokesperson.

Earlier, leaders from Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party announced Gandapur's arrest. They later corrected the statement, clarifying that he was in custody but without a formal arrest warrant, underscoring the ongoing political tension.

