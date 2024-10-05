Left Menu

Priest's Remarks Spark Nationwide Protests

Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand faces multiple FIRs after making derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, leading to widespread protests and violence in several Indian states, including Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. His remarks have led to calls for his arrest and stricter penalties against hate speech threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 05-10-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2024 21:55 IST
Controversial priest Yati Narsinghanand has ignited a firestorm across India after allegedly making offensive remarks about Prophet Muhammad. Protests erupted in Ghaziabad district and beyond, raising tensions and triggering calls for legal action.

The priest, notorious for past inflammatory statements, has been booked under numerous sections of the law following the surfacing of videos depicting his remarks. This has resulted in significant unrest in areas like Telangana and Maharashtra, where violent demonstrations occurred.

With demands for his arrest growing louder, prominent Muslim organizations are urging the judiciary to revoke the priest's bail and impose harsh penalties to deter future incidents of incitement and religious disharmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

