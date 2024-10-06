Tragic Bear Encounter: Mushroom Picking Turns Fatal in Slovakia

A 55-year-old man has tragically lost his life following a bear attack in a secluded forest near Hybe, northern Slovakia, according to emergency services.

The attack occurred while the victim was mushroom picking with another individual in the isolated area close to the High Tatra mountains, police confirmed.

"Unfortunately, the man succumbed to his injuries despite the efforts of rescuers," emergency services announced on Facebook. The incident marks Slovakia's first fatal bear attack since 2021, with local media underscoring the continuing risks of such wildlife encounters.

(With inputs from agencies.)