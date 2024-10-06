Global Protests Demand Ceasefire as Gaza Conflict Nears Anniversary
As the Gaza conflict approaches its first anniversary, thousands around the world protested, demanding an end to the violence. Demonstrations in cities like London, Paris, and Berlin highlighted the conflict's global impact and increased tensions involving Iran, Lebanon, and Israel, underlining fears of a wider regional war.
Thousands of protesters globally demanded an end to the Gaza conflict, marking its impending first anniversary with large demonstrations in cities like London and Paris.
Sparking global outrage, the violence began when Hamas attacked Israel in October 2023, leading to an ongoing retaliatory assault by Israel on Gaza.
With tensions spreading regionally, including Israel's heightened aggression towards Iran-backed Hezbollah, the protests signify widespread international condemnation of the conflict's escalation.
