Global Protests Erupt Over Gaza Conflict's Anniversary

Massive protests demanding an end to the conflict in Gaza were held worldwide as the war's anniversary approached. Demonstrations took place in major cities, with participants voicing opposition to Israel's actions and international support for its military campaigns. The ongoing conflict has intensified regional tensions and global protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 02:30 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 02:30 IST
In a wave of global dissent, thousands of protesters took to the streets in cities worldwide, marking the near-anniversary of Israel's military conflict in Gaza. Demonstrators in cities like London, Paris, and New York rallied to end the bloodshed and vocalized opposition to international support for Israel.

The rally in New York saw participants donning keffiyeh scarves and demanding an arms embargo on Israel, following a recent deadly attack by Hamas. As the conflict continues, nearly 42,000 Palestinians have reportedly been killed, with humanitarian crises mounting in Gaza and widespread displacement affecting millions.

Amid rising regional tensions, countries like Lebanon and Yemen have been drawn into the conflict, with fears of broader war spreading. Meanwhile, international efforts for a ceasefire remain elusive, and more global demonstrations are anticipated, illustrating deep divisions and escalating calls for peace.

