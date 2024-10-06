Left Menu

Anatoly Antonov's Diplomatic Departure: Russia's Ambassador Heads Home

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, is concluding his diplomatic mission and returning to Moscow. This was reported by Russian agencies, citing the Foreign Ministry. Antonov has served in Washington since 2017 and is expected to leave within hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 04:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 03:13 IST
Russian ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Russia's ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, is wrapping up his diplomatic tenure in Washington, according to reports from Russian news agencies shared late on Saturday. A Foreign Ministry representative confirmed that Antonov is concluding his assignment in the U.S. capital and plans to return to Moscow.

According to the Vedomosti newspaper, the envoy is expected to depart for Moscow within hours. Additional details regarding his return have not been provided at this time. Antonov's tenure as ambassador began in 2017, marking several years of diplomatic service.

The end of Antonov's mission comes at a time of fluctuating relations between Russia and the United States, raising questions about the implications of his departure for future diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

