Tensions Escalate: Airstrikes and Uncertainty Grip Lebanon

Israel launched targeted airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Beirut, killing leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah. These strikes have intensified over recent weeks, impacting both Hezbollah and civilians while escalating regional tensions. Civilian displacement is significant, with international protests over the humanitarian impact. Israel aims to safeguard its citizens and retaliate against Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Beirut's southern suburbs were rattled by consecutive airstrikes early Sunday, causing dramatic flashes and reverberations throughout the Lebanese capital. These operations, conducted by the Israeli Air Force, targeted Hezbollah's weapons storage and infrastructure, according to Israeli military sources.

Israel's intensified campaign has included the elimination of Hezbollah's leader, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and possibly his successor, amid ongoing clashes reminiscent of past conflicts. The strikes have been a response to Hezbollah's assaults on northern Israel, which began on October 8, aiming to secure the return of its citizens.

The offensive has also led to widespread displacement and mounting civilian casualties in Lebanon. International protests have erupted as thousands demand ceasefire and raise concerns over the humanitarian crisis. Meanwhile, discussions over potential Israeli retaliation against Iran are ongoing, with implications for global oil markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

