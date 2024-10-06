Devastation in Bosnia: Rescue Efforts Amidst Floods and Landslides

Rescue efforts are intensifying across Bosnia as teams from neighboring countries and the European Union join forces in the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides. The natural disaster, which struck following a severe rainstorm, has submerged entire areas and destroyed critical infrastructure, leaving at least 18 dead and dozens injured.

With at least 10 people still unaccounted for, particularly in the hard-hit village of Donja Jablanica, international teams have been deployed to aid in rescue operations. Croatia, Serbia, Slovenia, and several other nations have sent teams to support Bosnian authorities in their rigorous search and rescue mission.

The floods have overshadowed Bosnia's local elections, as authorities were forced to postpone voting in some regions. The disaster highlights the country's ongoing struggles with political instability and corruption, hindering its progress in EU membership aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)