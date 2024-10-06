Left Menu

Calcutta High Court Demands Second Autopsy in Schoolgirl's Tragic Case

The Calcutta High Court has ordered a second post-mortem for a 10-year-old schoolgirl, allegedly gang-raped and murdered in South 24 Parganas. Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the procedure to be conducted at AIIMS Hospital in Kalyani on Monday, with police registering a case under the POCSO Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2024 17:09 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 17:09 IST
Calcutta High Court Demands Second Autopsy in Schoolgirl's Tragic Case
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic case surrounding a 10-year-old schoolgirl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has taken another turn, as the Calcutta High Court mandates a second post-mortem examination.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh responded to the family's petition, calling for the procedure to occur at AIIMS Hospital, Kalyani, under judicial oversight.

The court also specified involvement under the POCSO Act, urging the police to act, and ensured that if AIIMS lacked facilities, an alternative option at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital was available, though only AIIMS doctors should perform the task.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024