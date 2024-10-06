Calcutta High Court Demands Second Autopsy in Schoolgirl's Tragic Case

The tragic case surrounding a 10-year-old schoolgirl in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district has taken another turn, as the Calcutta High Court mandates a second post-mortem examination.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh responded to the family's petition, calling for the procedure to occur at AIIMS Hospital, Kalyani, under judicial oversight.

The court also specified involvement under the POCSO Act, urging the police to act, and ensured that if AIIMS lacked facilities, an alternative option at Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital was available, though only AIIMS doctors should perform the task.

