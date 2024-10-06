Left Menu

Court Delivers Life Sentence for Gruesome Witness Murder in Fish Death Case

A court has sentenced four individuals to life imprisonment for the murder of Raees Mohammad, who had testified against them in a pond poisoning case. Despite being initially excluded from charges, Irfan was also summoned as the court exercises its right to hold him accountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 06-10-2024 18:51 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic court ruling, four men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the brutal murder of Raees Mohammad, a key witness in a case involving mass fish poisoning. The Additional District Government Counsel Santosh Srivastava confirmed the verdict on Sunday.

The incident dates back to May 10, 2017, when Raees Mohammad was returning home from Bhagwantapur village. Bhure Khan, aggrieved for Mohammad's testimony against him, along with his brothers and another accomplice, attacked and killed Raees using a country-made pistol and an axe.

The court, led by Additional Sessions Judge Kumar Gaurav, convicted Bhure Khan and his accomplices. Although Irfan, one of the accused, was initially left out of the charge sheet, the court has now summoned him, rejecting the defence's claim of his ill health and issuing an arrest warrant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

