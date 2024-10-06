Escape Drama: Fugitive Flees from Nagpur Police Station
Two police officers in Nagpur were suspended after an 18-year-old suspect, Piyush Verma, escaped from custody. The accused fled from the Khaparkheda police station by removing his handcuffs while officers were preoccupied with court paperwork. An inquiry led to the suspension of two officials for negligence.
Two police officers in Nagpur's Khaparkheda police station faced suspension after an accused managed to escape from custody. The dramatic incident unfolded on a Saturday evening, leaving law enforcement reeling from the unexpected breach.
The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Piyush Verma, was under arrest for possession of a firearm. He took advantage of the officers' distraction with court-related paperwork to remove his handcuffs and flee, highlighting a significant lapse in security measures.
In response to the incident, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend Verma, who remains at large.
