Escape Drama: Fugitive Flees from Nagpur Police Station

Two police officers in Nagpur's Khaparkheda police station faced suspension after an accused managed to escape from custody. The dramatic incident unfolded on a Saturday evening, leaving law enforcement reeling from the unexpected breach.

The suspect, identified as 18-year-old Piyush Verma, was under arrest for possession of a firearm. He took advantage of the officers' distraction with court-related paperwork to remove his handcuffs and flee, highlighting a significant lapse in security measures.

In response to the incident, assistant police inspector Falgun Ghodmare and head constable Shatrughna Wahane were suspended for negligence. Authorities have launched a manhunt to locate and apprehend Verma, who remains at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)