NIA Secures Custody of 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana into custody for 18 days. Rana, extradited from the US after failed legal appeals, will be interrogated to uncover the full 2008 attack conspiracy.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, into custody for 18 days. The move aims to further investigate the details surrounding the catastrophic 2008 event.
Rana was brought before the NIA Special Court following his extradition from the United States. His arrival in New Delhi was marked by heightened security, with Delhi Police's SWAT teams ensuring his safe transit to the NIA headquarters.
Extradited after several unsuccessful legal appeals in the US, Rana's interrogation is expected to shed light on the planning and execution of the attacks that resulted in 166 deaths and injuries to over 238 individuals. The coordinated extradition effort involved multiple Indian and US authorities.
