Left Menu

NIA Secures Custody of 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind Tahawwur Hussain Rana into custody for 18 days. Rana, extradited from the US after failed legal appeals, will be interrogated to uncover the full 2008 attack conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:56 IST
NIA Secures Custody of 26/11 Mastermind Tahawwur Rana
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken Tahawwur Hussain Rana, the alleged mastermind of the Mumbai 26/11 terror attacks, into custody for 18 days. The move aims to further investigate the details surrounding the catastrophic 2008 event.

Rana was brought before the NIA Special Court following his extradition from the United States. His arrival in New Delhi was marked by heightened security, with Delhi Police's SWAT teams ensuring his safe transit to the NIA headquarters.

Extradited after several unsuccessful legal appeals in the US, Rana's interrogation is expected to shed light on the planning and execution of the attacks that resulted in 166 deaths and injuries to over 238 individuals. The coordinated extradition effort involved multiple Indian and US authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025