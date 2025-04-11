26/11 Mumbai attacks: Delhi court sends Tahawwur Hussain Rana to 20-day NIA custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2025 02:13 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 02:13 IST
- Country:
- India
26/11 Mumbai attacks: Delhi court sends Tahawwur Hussain Rana to 20-day NIA custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
CBI Raids Stir Political Tensions in Chhattisgarh Over Betting App Investigation
Controversy Over Pastor Praveen Pagadala's Death Sparks Investigation
Alleged Forced Conversion Sparks Investigation
Social Media Vigilante: Public Display of Power Lands Man in Custody
Tragic End: Policeman's Sudden Demise Sparks Investigation