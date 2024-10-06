Left Menu

Kamala Harris on Ongoing Middle East Diplomacy

Vice President Kamala Harris emphasizes the U.S. commitment to pressuring Israel for a ceasefire in Gaza amid ongoing diplomatic efforts. Despite criticisms, Washington maintains its pro-Israel stance while addressing humanitarian concerns. President Biden's ceasefire plan remains unfulfilled due to unresolved issues between Israel and Hamas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 21:42 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris reiterated the United States' commitment to applying diplomatic pressure on Israel to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, even as critics argue that Washington hasn't fully utilized its influence.

In a CBS '60 Minutes' interview, Harris emphasized the importance of U.S.-Israeli relations and sidestepped a direct question about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, instead affirming the alliance between the American and Israeli people.

She confirmed ongoing diplomatic efforts for peace, while President Joe Biden's ceasefire plan encounters obstacles due to unresolved issues between Israel and Hamas, including the handling of hostages and border concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

