Uncertainty Looms Over Quds Force Commander's Fate Amid Beirut Strikes

Quds Force commander Esmail Qaani's status remains uncertain following Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. Sent to Lebanon after Hezbollah leader's death, Qaani has not been contactable since latest strikes. Israeli attacks targeted Hezbollah's intelligence network. Speculation grows about Qaani's situation as both Iranian and Hezbollah officials await clarity.

Updated: 07-10-2024 00:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 00:13 IST
Uncertainty Looms Over Quds Force Commander's Fate Amid Beirut Strikes
Esmail Qaani

Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, mysteriously vanished in the wake of recent Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, according to senior Iranian security officials.

Qaani reportedly visited Lebanon after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination. Since Israel's aggressive campaign against Hezbollah, attempts to contact him have failed.

Israeli military says further assessment is required before disclosing strike results. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Qaani's whereabouts continues to intensify.

(With inputs from agencies.)

