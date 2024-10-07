Uncertainty Looms Over Quds Force Commander's Fate Amid Beirut Strikes

Commander of Iran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani, mysteriously vanished in the wake of recent Israeli airstrikes in Beirut, according to senior Iranian security officials.

Qaani reportedly visited Lebanon after Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah's assassination. Since Israel's aggressive campaign against Hezbollah, attempts to contact him have failed.

Israeli military says further assessment is required before disclosing strike results. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Qaani's whereabouts continues to intensify.

