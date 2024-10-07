Tragedy in Haiti: Gang Violence Sparks Mass Displacement

A brutal gang attack in central Haiti has forced more than 6,300 people to flee their homes, UN reports indicate. The violence reportedly claimed at least 70 lives, deepening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

Most of the displaced have sought refuge with relatives, with 90% staying in host families while others find temporary shelter elsewhere, including schools. The International Organization for Migration revealed these figures last week.

Haiti's government has deployed an elite police unit to Pont-Sondé, vowing to ensure safety and bring perpetrators to justice. This tragedy marks a significant escalation of gang violence, adding to the 700,000 already internally displaced, largely due to gang turf wars.

(With inputs from agencies.)