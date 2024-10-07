Left Menu

Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Airstrikes and Ground Assaults Intensify

At least 26 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes on a mosque and school in Gaza, amid ongoing conflict with Hamas. The escalation marked the war's anniversary, with thousands dead and displaced. International bodies urge protection for civilians as hostilities continue in Gaza's northern areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 01:29 IST
Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Airstrikes and Ground Assaults Intensify
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a mosque and a school in Gaza, resulting in the death of at least 26 people and injuring 93 others. The targets were reportedly used by Hamas militants, according to the Israeli military. Palestinian health officials reported further casualties as tanks advanced into northern Gaza.

The strikes coincided with the approaching anniversary of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This year-long war has left nearly 42,000 Palestinians dead and displaced most of Gaza's population, leading to allegations of genocide against Israel, which it denies.

Globally, there are calls for civilian protection, with the International Committee of the Red Cross highlighting the severe humanitarian impact. Amid rising tensions, Israeli military operations continue, extending into areas like Jabalia while prompting massive civilian evacuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024