Escalating Conflict in Gaza: Airstrikes and Ground Assaults Intensify

In the early hours of Sunday, Israeli airstrikes targeted a mosque and a school in Gaza, resulting in the death of at least 26 people and injuring 93 others. The targets were reportedly used by Hamas militants, according to the Israeli military. Palestinian health officials reported further casualties as tanks advanced into northern Gaza.

The strikes coincided with the approaching anniversary of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. This year-long war has left nearly 42,000 Palestinians dead and displaced most of Gaza's population, leading to allegations of genocide against Israel, which it denies.

Globally, there are calls for civilian protection, with the International Committee of the Red Cross highlighting the severe humanitarian impact. Amid rising tensions, Israeli military operations continue, extending into areas like Jabalia while prompting massive civilian evacuations.

