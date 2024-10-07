Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Intensified Offensive in Lebanon and Gaza

Israel conducted heavy airstrikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip amid rising tensions with Iran. This marks a year since the original attacks on Oct. 7. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant emphasized all military options against Iran were on the table. Protests erupted globally against Israel's military campaign.

Israel launched significant airstrikes in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip, marking an escalation in the ongoing conflict with Iran. The strikes occurred as the anniversary of the Oct. 7 attacks approached, which initially led to war.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, coordinating closely with the U.S., stressed that all options were on the table in responding to Iran, citing Israel's extensive military capabilities.

Globally, pro-Palestinian protests erupted, condemning Israel's military actions. As Israel pressed on with its offensive, fears of an all-out regional conflict grew.

