Tensions Escalate: Hezbollah Rockets Hit Haifa
Hezbollah rockets struck Israel's city of Haifa, injuring ten. The group targeted a military base with 'Fadi 1' missiles. Israel responded with airstrikes against Hezbollah's facilities in Beirut and southern Lebanon, accusing the group of endangering civilians by operating beneath residential areas.
Tensions have sharply increased in the region as Hezbollah rockets targeted Haifa, Israel's third-largest city, causing injuries to ten individuals, as reported by Israeli police early Monday.
The militant group launched a salvo of their 'Fadi 1' missiles towards a military base south of Haifa. Israeli media confirmed that two rockets struck Haifa itself, inflicting damage on buildings and resulting in several minor injuries, with victims being transported to a nearby hospital.
In retaliation, Israel's military reported executing airstrikes against Hezbollah targets, including intelligence facilities in Beirut, and weapons storage sites in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa Valley. The military accused Hezbollah of hiding weaponry in residential areas, thereby imperiling civilian lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
