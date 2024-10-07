Left Menu

Tragedy at Chennai Air Show: Heat Claims Lives Amid Celebration

At least three people died of suspected heat stroke at an Indian Air Force show in Chennai attended by over 1.5 million people. The event, marking the air force's 92nd anniversary, faced criticism over lack of water and ventilation amidst sweltering temperatures.

At least three people tragically lost their lives to suspected heat stroke during an Indian Air Force show in Chennai on Sunday. The show, which attracted a crowd of about 1.5 million attendees, was held at Marina Beach to celebrate the air force's 92nd anniversary.

As temperatures soared to 35 degrees Celsius (95 F), the event's lack of water supply and limited air circulation resulted in dehydration and heat-induced fainting, according to local police reports. Senior police officer R. Alagu confirmed that two of the victims passed away due to dehydration.

Chandramohan, a software engineer present at the event, described the chaotic exit, noting that road congestion further complicated the situation. Despite assurances of safety and comfort provisions from state officials, the event faced challenges in managing the overwhelming heat and massive crowd.

