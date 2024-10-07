Naidu's Strategic Talks in New Delhi: Focusing on Development and Security

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is traveling to New Delhi for a critical meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting key issues such as the railway zone at Visakhapatnam, and flood relief funds among others.

Departing from Hyderabad, Naidu will meet with various Union Ministers including Ashwini Vaishnaw, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Nitin Gadkari, in a bid to advance the state’s development agenda.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anitha plans to request Rs 295 crore from the Centre to establish a Greyhounds Training Centre, aimed at combating Maoist threats in the state, fulfilling a crucial security need post-bifurcation.

