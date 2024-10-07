Philippines and South Korea Forge Strategic Alliance

In a significant diplomatic move, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced an elevated strategic partnership with South Korea, following discussions with visiting President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The leaders tackled major geopolitical issues including the South China Sea and the Korean peninsula, signing MOUs on coast guard cooperation and nuclear energy. This marks a new chapter in security collaboration, with South Korea aiding in the Philippine military modernization.

Both heads of state stressed adherence to international rules in maritime operations and condemned North Korea's nuclear ambitions, reinforcing their commitment to a rules-based global order. Yoon's diplomatic tour continues with visits to Singapore and Laos for further regional talks.

