Left Menu

Philippines and South Korea Forge Strategic Alliance

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol have elevated their countries' relationship to a strategic partnership. They discussed issues like the South China Sea and nuclear energy, signing agreements on coast guard cooperation. Yoon emphasized their commitment to international norms and criticized North Korea's nuclear activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 09:33 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 09:33 IST
Philippines and South Korea Forge Strategic Alliance

In a significant diplomatic move, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos announced an elevated strategic partnership with South Korea, following discussions with visiting President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The leaders tackled major geopolitical issues including the South China Sea and the Korean peninsula, signing MOUs on coast guard cooperation and nuclear energy. This marks a new chapter in security collaboration, with South Korea aiding in the Philippine military modernization.

Both heads of state stressed adherence to international rules in maritime operations and condemned North Korea's nuclear ambitions, reinforcing their commitment to a rules-based global order. Yoon's diplomatic tour continues with visits to Singapore and Laos for further regional talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024