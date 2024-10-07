Left Menu

Court Grants Bail to Lalu Prasad and Sons in Land-for-Jobs Case

A Delhi court has granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his sons in a land-for-jobs money laundering case. The court issued summons following a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a CBI FIR related to appointments in the railways during Prasad's ministerial tenure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 10:51 IST
Court Grants Bail to Lalu Prasad and Sons in Land-for-Jobs Case
Lalu Prasad Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday granted Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Railway Minister, and his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, bail in a notable land-for-jobs case. The case, which revolves around alleged money laundering during Prasad's tenure, saw the trio being relieved on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each.

Special Judge Vishal Gogne provided bail noting the non-arrest status of the accused during the probe. Summons had earlier been issued following the court’s analysis of a supplementary charge sheet lodged against them. The legal proceedings included inputs from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had filed its case based on a prior FIR from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The investigation highlights Group-D appointments in the West Central Railway Zone in Jabalpur, conducted in exchange for land parcels allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family or associates, during his term as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

Hurricane Helene: Unprecedented Destruction and Unified Recovery Efforts

 United States
2
Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

Crisis in Gaza: Air Strike on Mosque Claims Lives

 Global
3
Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the Map

Sachin Tendulkar Joins National Cricket League, Putting U.S. Cricket on the ...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

Tragedy Strikes: Air Strike Rocks Gaza Mosque

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024