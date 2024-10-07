Court Grants Bail to Lalu Prasad and Sons in Land-for-Jobs Case
A Delhi court has granted bail to RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his sons in a land-for-jobs money laundering case. The court issued summons following a charge sheet by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a CBI FIR related to appointments in the railways during Prasad's ministerial tenure.
A Delhi court on Monday granted Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Railway Minister, and his sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap, bail in a notable land-for-jobs case. The case, which revolves around alleged money laundering during Prasad's tenure, saw the trio being relieved on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each.
Special Judge Vishal Gogne provided bail noting the non-arrest status of the accused during the probe. Summons had earlier been issued following the court’s analysis of a supplementary charge sheet lodged against them. The legal proceedings included inputs from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which had filed its case based on a prior FIR from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).
The investigation highlights Group-D appointments in the West Central Railway Zone in Jabalpur, conducted in exchange for land parcels allegedly transferred to Lalu Prasad’s family or associates, during his term as the Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.
