Historic Ordnance Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir

Two pieces of old ordnance, a rusted anti-tank mine and a mortar shell, were defused by authorities in separate incidents in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The mine was discovered by a farmer near the border, while the mortar shell was found in garbage in a different area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Samba/Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Authorities successfully neutralized two historical pieces of ordnance in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials reported on Monday. A rusted anti-tank mine discovered by a farmer at the Regal border outpost was safely defused after involving the Border Security Force (BSF), illustrating timely civilian-military cooperation.

In a separate incident, a mortar shell was discovered amidst garbage in the Balole Khad area of Bari Brahmana. The police's bomb disposal squad promptly defused the shell following its discovery on Sunday evening, demonstrating effective law enforcement response.

These incidents highlight the continued presence of wartime remnants in the region and the importance of vigilance and efficient handling by authorities to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

