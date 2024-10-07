Gang Members Nabbed: Thane Rattled by Extortion and Rioting
A gang in Maharashtra's Thane district is under police scrutiny after being charged with rioting and extortion. Eight members have been arrested, and two juveniles are out on bail. The accused confronted a social worker, demanding money, but were eventually reported following an unrelated arrest.
- Country:
- India
In a significant bust, police have implicated 10 gang members in Maharashtra's Thane district for charges relating to rioting and extortion. The arrests followed an incident where the gang allegedly extorted money from a social worker and another individual.
Eight gang members were already apprehended in a separate dacoity attempt, while two juvenile suspects remain free on bail. The incident occurred on September 30, at a Bhiwandi crematorium site, involving work funded by a local MLA.
During the confrontation, the accused reportedly threatened and assaulted their victims, initially deterring them from reporting the crime. However, following the gang's arrest in another case, the victims approached the police, leading to new charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thane
- Maharashtra
- gang
- extortion
- rioting
- arrest
- dacoity
- Bhiwandi
- police
- criminal charges
ALSO READ
Navi Mumbai Residents Arrested for Circulating Counterfeit Currency
Interstate Drugs Racket Busted by Delhi Police, Four Arrested
Delhi Man Arrested for Stabbing Colleague and Her Parents
Five Arrested in Cattle Smuggling Attempt in Chhattisgarh
Major Breakthrough: Assam Police Arrest 15 in Connection with ULFA(I) Bomb Plot