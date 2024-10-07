Gang Members Nabbed: Thane Rattled by Extortion and Rioting

In a significant bust, police have implicated 10 gang members in Maharashtra's Thane district for charges relating to rioting and extortion. The arrests followed an incident where the gang allegedly extorted money from a social worker and another individual.

Eight gang members were already apprehended in a separate dacoity attempt, while two juvenile suspects remain free on bail. The incident occurred on September 30, at a Bhiwandi crematorium site, involving work funded by a local MLA.

During the confrontation, the accused reportedly threatened and assaulted their victims, initially deterring them from reporting the crime. However, following the gang's arrest in another case, the victims approached the police, leading to new charges filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)