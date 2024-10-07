CBI Files Charge Sheet in Kolkata's Shocking Medical College Case

Left Menu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 while working as a civic volunteer. The investigation remains open.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy in the horrific rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, India. This development was disclosed on Monday, shocking the local community and the medical fraternity.

According to the CBI's charge sheet, Roy was an on-duty civic volunteer with the local police and allegedly carried out the gruesome act on August 9. The incident transpired while the victim was resting in the seminar room of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, during a break.

Notably, the CBI did not include charges of gang rape, suggesting Roy acted alone. The investigation is yet ongoing, with officials keeping the probe open-ended.

(With inputs from agencies.)

