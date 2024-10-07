CBI Files Charge Sheet in Kolkata's Shocking Medical College Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor at R G Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Roy allegedly committed the crime on August 9 while working as a civic volunteer. The investigation remains open.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a charge sheet against Sanjay Roy in the horrific rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, India. This development was disclosed on Monday, shocking the local community and the medical fraternity.
According to the CBI's charge sheet, Roy was an on-duty civic volunteer with the local police and allegedly carried out the gruesome act on August 9. The incident transpired while the victim was resting in the seminar room of R G Kar Medical College and Hospital, during a break.
Notably, the CBI did not include charges of gang rape, suggesting Roy acted alone. The investigation is yet ongoing, with officials keeping the probe open-ended.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Curious Case of Racing Lizards and Vertigo-Defying Grape Harvesters
Delhi Police Nabs 2015 Taxi Driver Murder Suspect
Youth Arrested for Alleged Rape of Minor Dalit Girl in UP
Pope Francis Condemns Murder of Honduran Environmental Activist Juan López
West Bengal Protests Demand Justice for Alleged Rape and Murder of Doctor