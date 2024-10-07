Left Menu

American Citizen Sentenced as Mercenary in Russia

A Russian court sentenced 72-year-old American Stephen James Hubbard to nearly seven years in prison for allegedly working as a mercenary for Ukraine. His family disputes the charges, highlighting his non-military demeanor. The trial is part of ongoing tensions between Russia and the West.

Updated: 07-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 14:36 IST
American Citizen Sentenced as Mercenary in Russia

A 72-year-old American, identified as Stephen James Hubbard, has been sentenced to six years and 10 months in a Russian prison after being found guilty in a closed-door trial of serving as a mercenary for Ukraine, according to reports from a Reuters journalist present in the courtroom.

Hubbard, originally from Michigan, reportedly received $1,000 per month for his role in a Ukrainian defense unit located in Izyum, a city where he had resided since 2014. He was detained by Russian forces on April 2, 2022, shortly after Russia's military incursion into Ukraine, as stated by the RIA news agency.

Although Hubbard is said to have confessed to the charges, his family remains doubtful, emphasizing his pacifist nature and lack of any military background. U.S. and Ukrainian officials have not provided further comments on his detention. This case highlights renewed tensions, with Hubbard being one of several American citizens still imprisoned in Russia, following a recent prisoner exchange.

(With inputs from agencies.)

