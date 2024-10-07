Viktor Bout Denies Involvement in Arms Sales

Viktor Bout, famously known for his conviction on arms trafficking charges by the United States, has come forward to refute recent claims by the Wall Street Journal. The allegations suggested he was involved in attempts to sell arms to Yemen's Houthi rebels, a claim he has strongly denied.

The RBC daily reported that Bout dismissed the allegations published in the article, contending that its release seemed strategically timed. Bout noted that the publication coincided with Russian President Vladimir Putin's birthday, possibly hinting at ulterior motives behind the report.

Furthermore, Bout reportedly expressed admiration for the Iran-backed Houthis, acknowledging what he described as their significant military achievements. However, he remained firm in his stance that the article's suggestions were completely fabricated.

