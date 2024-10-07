UNICEF Condemns Airstrikes in Sudan's North Darfur as 13 Children Killed and Multiple Civilians Injured

UNICEF has strongly condemned airstrikes in Al Kuma, North Darfur, which claimed the lives of at least 13 children and injured 4 others on Friday. The children, aged between 6 and 17, were among the many civilians caught in the ongoing violence engulfing Sudan.

“These attacks on children are unacceptable. Children have no role to play in wars or civil conflict, but they are suffering the most as the conflict in Sudan grinds on,” said Sheldon Yett, UNICEF Representative to Sudan. “Children should be safe everywhere, in their homes, neighborhoods, and on the streets.”

The airstrikes in Al Kuma were not isolated incidents. Reports have since emerged of further civilian casualties in Melit, also in North Darfur, earlier today. These recent attacks add to the mounting toll of devastation caused by the protracted conflict in Sudan, which shows no signs of abating.

Since the outbreak of violence, over 150 schools and hospitals have been destroyed, further compromising children's safety. Health centers, water points, and marketplaces have also been damaged in the conflict, limiting access to essential services for civilians. UNICEF confirmed that last year saw the highest number of grave violations against children verified in Sudan in over a decade, and the organization fears this horrific pattern will persist as violence escalates.

“As the conflict continues unabated, we fear this horrendous pattern will persist,” said Yett. “Thousands of children and families are trapped in areas affected by violence, insecurity, and lack of protection. The continued violence and disregard for children’s safety and rights need to stop.”

UNICEF has once again called on all parties involved in the conflict to respect international humanitarian law, emphasizing the need for immediate measures to protect children. The agency stressed that violations against children are violations of international law, urging global and local actors to take stronger steps toward halting the violence and ensuring accountability for those responsible.

The conflict in Sudan, which has already displaced millions and devastated the nation’s infrastructure, continues to endanger the most vulnerable—particularly children. UNICEF and other humanitarian agencies face immense challenges in delivering aid to conflict zones, where access is often restricted, and civilian casualties continue to rise.

With each day of violence, Sudan's future becomes even more precarious as children, who should be growing up in safety and security, are instead losing their lives or being caught in the crossfire of a devastating war. UNICEF's appeal calls for immediate cessation of hostilities and for the global community to rally behind efforts to safeguard Sudan’s youngest citizens.