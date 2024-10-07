Supreme Court Tackles Controversial Cases in New Term
The U.S. Supreme Court's new term features cases involving key issues like ghost guns, trans rights, workplace discrimination, and nuclear waste storage. Notable cases include challenges to gun regulations, gender-affirming care bans, and landmark lawsuits against Nvidia and Facebook. Arguments begin on these significant cases starting October 8.
The U.S. Supreme Court kicked off its new nine-month term on Monday, tackling a docket of contentious cases that could shape federal policies on guns, gender-affirming medical care, and workplace discrimination.
Among the debated cases is the legality of U.S. regulations targeting 'ghost guns,' untraceable firearms assembled domestically. This case challenges the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' authority in regulating parts and kits for these weapons.
Another case addresses Tennessee's ban on gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender minors, as challenged by the Biden administration. Additionally, the court will examine the authority of regulatory agencies amid disputes over nuclear waste storage and flavored vape product bans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
